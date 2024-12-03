A man captured in a viral video attacking two fans after the Ravens-Commanders game in Baltimore earlier this year is a danger to public safety because of his cocaine and alcohol use and will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

At the end of a second bail review hearing, Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda A. Tanner said nothing has changed with Jack Callis besides a grand jury indicting him on one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Tanner said she was not convinced that releasing him to take part in outpatient treatment was sufficient to address his substance use disorder.

”Instead of using the time to tell me what’s new and what’s available, it was just a catfight today,” Tanner said. “I’m just incredibly disappointed in what was presented by counsel.”

Callis, 24, of Sarasota, Florida, is wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey in the viral video. On one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, it’s racked up more than 50 million views.

Baltimore Police allege that clip actually captures the second time on Oct. 13 that Callis attacked the two men wearing Commanders jerseys in Federal Hill, leaving one of them with a concussion.

Several minutes earlier, Callis assaulted them, punched their friend who tried to intervene twice in the face and grabbed the back of his collar while pulling him to the ground, police assert.

At his first bail review hearing on Oct. 23, District Judge LaTina Burse Greene ordered Callis to continue to be held without bond. But she said she would entertain releasing him to an inpatient treatment program with 24/7 home detention.

During the second bail review hearing, Patrick Seidel, one of Callis’ attorneys, criticized the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office for presenting the case to a grand jury two days later and obtaining an indictment, which he described as an “unprecedented move.”

”I’ve never seen that happen in any case. Ever,” Seidel said. “They’re trying to keep him incarcerated because of the high-profile nature of this case.”

Instead of being locked up for 48 hours, Seidel said, his client has sat in jail for more than 40 days.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates released a statement after the indictment, he said, which in part read, “Repeat offenders cannot create chaos and violence unchecked on our streets.” But Callis does not have any prior convictions, Seidel said.

Prosecutors, he said, were “pulling at straws” to make his client look like an “evil person” and “some alcohol, drug-fueled maniac.” Seidel accused them of making “gross misstatements.”

Callis, he said, “openly acknowledges issues with drugs and alcohol.” But Seidel said he had a plan to address that problem that did not require his client for the next six months to sit in a cage.

Seidel disputed that the men were seriously hurt and argued the attack had nothing to do with the game.

”This is a fight that happened outside of a bar after individuals have been drinking,” Seidel said. “There’s nothing special about it.”

Throughout his presentation, Assistant State’s Attorney Twila Driggins, chief of the Felony Trial Division, objected.

At one point, Driggins asserted that Seidel climbed up onto a soapbox and was “trying to malign the victims.” She contended that there was nothing unusual about prosecutors presenting a case to a grand jury for indictment.

Brian Thompson, one of Callis’ attorneys, she said, is the one who stated that their client was on a “couple week cocaine and alcohol bender.” But in one phone call from jail, Callis told his father that his real problem was being disrespected, Driggins said.

“The bottom line is this: you cannot have it both ways,” she said.

Driggins said there were no bail conditions that would prevent Callis from being a risk to public safety. She asked the judge to continue to hold him without bond.

Callis is being held in the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, according to jail records. He’s next set to appear in court on Feb. 3, 2025.