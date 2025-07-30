At first, Baltimore County Police Officer Jasmine Jeffry did not think that a retired captain with the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office should be charged with felony assault.

Jeffry had responded to Edgewood Road in Towson after the retired captain, Jackie Conway, called 911 to report that one of her DoorDash customers answered the door and exposed himself.

Conway stated that the customer later approached her SUV, which is when she pulled out her handgun, held the weapon down toward the floorboard on the front passenger side of the vehicle and stated, “Get the f--- away from my truck.”

The customer, Keyon Agnew, reported that he had been wearing a T-shirt and underwear. Conway, he said, pointed a Taser at him.

In a conversation captured on body camera video, Jeffry told one of her sergeants, “at this point, not going to be a first-degree assault.”

But less than 45 minutes later, police arrested Conway, 61, of Baltimore, on charges of first- and second-degree assault.

“Let’s just say that this same incident happened to you,” Jeffry said to Conway. “If this same scenario happened to you or your children, you would want us to do the same thing.”

Lawyers recently filed four body camera videos as exhibits in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, where Conway has a pending civil rights lawsuit. But the footage does not capture the moment on Oct. 29, 2024, that would show why police decided to reverse course and arrest her.

A district court commissioner found that there was no probable cause for the charges.

Jeffry texted Conway the next morning and stated that she “expressed my concerns with my direct supervisors.”

Police, she said, would also be reaching out to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office about the case.

“We are also hoping to pursue charges against the young man that exposed himself to you yesterday,” Jeffry texted Conway.

Because the evidence “highly suggested” that police arrested Conway “prematurely and without a completed and thorough investigation of all possible facts,” Jeffry wrote in a report, she contacted Assistant State’s Attorney Samuel Dominick III to review the charges.

Dominick said that prosecutors would be dismissing the case, Jeffry said, because “there was no intent of malicious criminal action(s) on her part during this incident that could constitute or require criminal prosecution against her.”

Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Five days later, police charged Agnew, 22, with indecent exposure, which the state’s attorney’s office also dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

In court documents, Assistant County Attorney Bradley Neitzel has asked U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Maddox to dismiss Conway’s lawsuit, arguing that police had probable cause to make the arrest.

Jackie Conway talks to Baltimore County Police officers in 2024. (Baltimore County Police Department)

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department, Detective Trae Corbin, said in an email that the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Body camera video shows that police moved to arrest Conway after Sgt. Bryan McDowell arrived and asked her to step out of her SUV.

“Do you want to leave your car here, or do you want to have someone pick it up?” McDowell asked.

“What’s wrong?” Conway replied.

That’s when Jeffry explained to Conway that officers went back and forth with the chain of command and determined that because she took out her gun and made certain statements, she had committed first-degree assault.

“So you’re getting ready to charge me?” Conway asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Jeffry replied.

“Are you kidding me?” Conway responded. “Because I told him to get away from my vehicle?”

McDowell remarked that the gun “changes things.”

Ofc. Jasmine Jeffry said Jackie Conway's case was "not going to be a first-degree assault." (Baltimore County Police)

Conway reiterated that Agnew had aggressively come toward her SUV while asking questions.

“If someone came up to me and asked me why I was parked somewhere, I wouldn’t pull my gun out on them,” McDowell said.

Jeffry remarked that law enforcement had a lot of respect for Conway and the more than 20 years she had served in the sheriff’s office.

Later, McDowell told Conway that “everybody’s got their court day” and added that she will have the opportunity to share her side of the story.

When Jeffry eventually moved to handcuff Conway, she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh. Is this a joke?”

Back at the Towson Precinct, Jeffry spoke with a woman off camera who remarked, “You can’t make this up.”

“Dude,” the woman said, “she caused this to herself.”

Jeffry replied that the case was hard.

Conway, she said, is “such a nice lady.”