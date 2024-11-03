A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed late Saturday night in Aberdeen, according to Aberdeen Police.

Jai’den Alexander Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene. The Havre de Grace High School ninth grader had been shot in the head and was in cardiac arrest when police arrived at the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue in the Harford County town about midnight.

Aberdeen Police Sgt. Jason Neidig said Winchester’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and attempting to find a motive. “This is an active investigation,” Neidig said in an email.

Winchester is listed in an online athletic website as playing junior varsity football for Havre de Grace High School.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Havre de Grace High School Principal Brad Spence said in an email Sunday morning that he was with Winchester’s family and friends “processing our loss.” The school will be closed until Wednesday for a scheduled break for Harford County schools.

In Facebook posts, a few people describing themselves as his former teachers, paid tribute to Winchester. “I taught Jai’den when he was in first grade many years ago. He helped me become a better teacher that year, and I remember lots of laughs with him in the class,” wrote one teacher.

The shooting marks the second time a Harford County Public Schools student has been killed by gun violence this fall. Warren Curtis Grant, 15, of Edgewood, was shot in the bathroom of Joppatown High School by a fellow student the first week of school. He died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corey Lightner at 410-272-2121 or clightner@aberdeenmd.gov.