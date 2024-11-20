A man who forced his way into a home in Baltimore County, raped at gunpoint a transgender woman and filmed the sexual assault was ordered Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Nancy M. Purpura described the crime that Jalen Green committed as an “absolutely brutal offense.”

At the same time, Purpura said, he did not have a criminal record and had experienced past trauma that undoubtedly influenced what happened. She then sentenced Green, 23, of Northwest Baltimore, to life with all time suspended but 10 years in prison for first-degree rape and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Stacy Amparo pushed for a sentence of 30 years in prison, arguing that Green targeted one of the most vulnerable members of society.

“To say the least, she was absolutely terrified during this incident and thought she was going to die,” Amparo said. “The state believes this was a premeditated sexual assault.”

She read a victim impact statement on behalf of the woman, who decided against attending sentencing because her nightmares had finally started to subside.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify survivors of sexual assault without their permission.

The woman could not make ends meet cleaning houses and decided to start selling sex to support her children, who at the time were 6, 8 and 9. She posted an ad on a prostitution website, Amparo said.

Green showed up at a house in Parkville on Feb. 11 wearing a mask. The woman immediately knew something was wrong. At the time, her boyfriend and children were home, Amparo said.

Next, Green, she said, forced his way inside the house. He raped the woman, Amparo said, and recorded a video of the sexual assault as a “token” or a “trophy.”

Amparo passed up to the judge a photo of the .22-caliber carbine that Green used in the crime. The gun, she said, can be seen in the footage.

Baltimore County Police reported that Green also forced the woman to send him $100 on Cash App and stole oxycodone. Officers arrested him outside the home.

Green’s attorney, Douglas Phillips, noted that his client had no criminal record and twice in his youth endured traumatic events.

At 19, Green was shot during a carjacking. He later became addicted to opioids and experienced depression and post-traumatic stress-disorder, Phillips said.

“He’s taken a lot of time to reflect,” Phillips said. “He’s been remorseful and apologetic since I met him.”

Green wrote a letter apologizing to the woman, he noted, and provided it to the assistant state’s attorney.

Phillips called five family members, including his client’s father, Jemiah Green, and mother, Karen Patterson, to speak at sentencing. Loved ones implored the judge to hand down a sentence that would allow him to one day come home and move forward in life.

“Jalen knows he was wrong,” Patterson said.

“I do love my son, and he should be held accountable,” she later added. “He made a mistake. A bad mistake.”

Before the judge imposed the sentence, Jalen Green apologized to the woman and her family.

He asked the judge for a second chance and stated that he intends to give back to the community when he’s released from prison.

The charges, he said, in no way, shape or form reflect who he is as a person.