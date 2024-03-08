A Baltimore man is charged with murder, accused of killing Jamal Barney, a former basketball standout at Loyola University Maryland and Southwestern High School.

In October, police found Barney’s body stuffed inside a mattress on the second floor of a vacant rowhome in the 500 block of N. Payson Street, according to court documents.

Barney, 33, had been staying there with another man, Dayrel McFarland. Police arrested McFarland on an outstanding warrant in a different case, a day after finding Barney’s body. McFarland, 27, told detectives in an Oct. 3 interview he and Barney were roommates, but denied killing the former basketball star, according to court records.

Not long before police found Barney’s body, his family had started receiving messages from unknown people stating that someone known as “Little D” hit Barney in the head with a cinder block and hid him in the vacant house where he was staying. The medical examiner’s office listed Barney’s cause of death as “blunt force trauma to the head.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police found two cinderblocks and a concrete paver in the vacant home with what looked like blood on them. Detectives got a warrant for McFarland’s DNA in order to compare it to a sample from one of the cinder blocks, according to court records. The results came back Jan. 30 and showed two possible contributors, one of whom was most likely McFarland. Police arrested McFarland again.

“A match between Dayrel McFarland and the inferred genotype [sample] is 51.3 billion times more probable than a coincidental match to an unrelated individual in the population,” a detective wrote in McFarland’s charging papers.

McFarland was served with the arrest warrant in early February and was ordered held without bail. He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Barney, 37, was a high-flying guard who led the Loyola Greyhounds in scoring two seasons. He averaged 18 points a game his sophomore season, good enough to lead all scorers in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

“He was a great scorer, one of the best natural scorers I’ve ever coached,” former Loyola coach Jimmy Patsos said of Barney. “He could score all kind of ways.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A product of Southwestern High School, Patsos said Barney could have gone and played at a better school before college but chose not to because his home was so important to him.

“He was loyal to his neighborhood school, he was loyal to West Baltimore,” Patsos said.

Originally committed to play at Providence College, Barney transferred home to Loyola University Maryland after the birth of his daughter, Patsos said. He made the move after the 2006-2007 season.

“He could score 40 points one night, but he didn’t want to talk basketball all the time,” Patsos said.

The coach described his former player as a “very sharp guy,” and said he was proud to get his degree. For Barney’s life to end the way it did, Patsos said it was tragic.

“He was a really good soul,” he said.