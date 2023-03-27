A man whose wife shot him after learning of allegations that he had sexually abused children at her day care in Owings Mills is facing at least two trials in Baltimore County.

James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, appeared for a motions hearing on Monday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, during which time prosecutors said that they intend to first proceed on 10 counts — including sexual abuse of a minor, rape and assault — in the victimization of a girl at Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center. The trial is set to begin on May 22.

Weems also faces an additional 23 counts that allege he sexually abused three other children.

“These are always difficult cases,” Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Dever said. “We just decided this is the best way to proceed at this time.”

Under Maryland law, defense attorneys must be given the opportunity to confront and cross-examine witnesses at a hearing if prosecutors are seeking to introduce what’s called evidence of other sexually assaultive behavior at trial.

Dever said the state did not want the children to twice endure cross-examination. Prosecutors, she said, will evaluate how to proceed after the first trial.

“We just felt the prosecution did the right thing in severing these counts,” said Thomas Pavlinic, Weems’ attorney, outside the courtroom.

Several days after the shooting, Baltimore County Police filed sex abuse charges against him.

Weems is being held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center. He joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1996 and stayed on after medically retiring until 2008. His wife has since filed for divorce, according to court records.