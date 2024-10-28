A man is set to stand trial this week on charges that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl at his wife’s day care in Baltimore County, an allegation that became public after his wife shot him two times and then barricaded herself inside a hotel room.

James Weems Jr. is scheduled to appear on Monday in Baltimore County Circuit Court for jury selection. He faces a total of 33 counts and stands accused of victimizing four children at Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills dating back to 2020.

Weems, 59, of Towson, is only set to stand trial on the first 10 counts, which include sexual abuse of a minor, rape and perverted practice and relate to the girl.

Circuit Judge Michael J. Finifter will preside over the trial, which is scheduled for one week.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment ahead of the trial. Weems’ lead attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, said his practice was also not to discuss pending cases.

The allegations came to light on July 3, 2022, after family members saw the girl watching pornography on her aunt’s tablet, Baltimore County Police reported.

When loved ones started asking questions, police allege, the girl told them that she learned where to find the website from the van driver at her day care: “Mr. James.” She reported that he had shown sexually explicit material to her on his cellphone.

That’s when a relative took the girl upstairs and started asking her more questions. Weems, she disclosed, sexually abused her at the day care and in the van, police assert.

“You are not in trouble, you didn’t do anything wrong, but Mr. James did, because he shouldn’t touch you and he shouldn’t be showing you dirty movies,” the relative said to the girl during that conversation, which was recorded. “You’re not supposed to know about that — you’re a kid.”

Later, the girl told a forensic interviewer at the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center that Weems was nice to her and gave her snacks.

She said she received a touch, police reported, to her “private area.”

Law enforcement continued to investigate.

The exterior of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

On July 21, 2022, Weems’ wife, Shanteari, drove from Baltimore County to what used to be called the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C., and shot him two times inside his hotel room. He had been providing security at the National Urban League Annual Conference.

She has since divorced him.

Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license and was sentenced to four years in prison — plus two years’ supervised release.

“I pretty much snapped,” she told The Baltimore Banner in 2023 during an interview from a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky. “I just literally just snapped.”

Police filed charges against James Weems days after the shooting. Shanteari Weems is expected to testify against him at trial.

Her friend and business partner, Nicole Knox, said she’s glad that the trial is moving forward.

“These children deserve justice,” Knox said. “And hopefully, they’re finally going to get it.”

From 1983 to 1987, James Weems served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1996 and medically retired in 2005. Until 2008, he stayed on as a contractor.

Assistant State’s Attorney Zarena Sita and Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Dever are prosecuting the case.

If James Weems is convicted of rape, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office filed notice that it intends to seek a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.