In this photo from Sept. 27, 2023, Pava LaPere’s parents and brother remember her during a vigil at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon. LaPere, 26, of Mount Vernon, the CEO of EcoMap Technologies, was found dead on Sept. 25 on the roof of her apartment building. Jason Billingsley, 32, of Sandtown-Winchester, has been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in her killing. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)