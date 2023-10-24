Man accused of killing Pava LaPere, attacking 2 others in Baltimore, is indicted

Published 10/24/2023 6:36 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/24/2023 7:06 p.m. EDT

Frank, Nico, and Caroline LaPere, Pava LaPere’s parents and brother, remember her during a vigil.
In this photo from Sept. 27, 2023, Pava LaPere’s parents and brother remember her during a vigil at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon. LaPere, 26, of Mount Vernon, the CEO of EcoMap Technologies, was found dead on Sept. 25 on the roof of her apartment building. Jason Billingsley, 32, of Sandtown-Winchester, has been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in her killing. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

A man who’s accused of attacking a man and woman in West Baltimore and then killing a tech entrepreneur was indicted Tuesday on charges including first-degree murder, rape, arson and related offenses.

Jason Billingsley, 32, of Sandtown-Winchester, held a man and woman captive on Sept. 19 in the basement of a home in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police reported. He then sexually assaulted the woman, investigators allege, cut her throat, poured a liquid on both and set them on fire.

Billingsley later killed Pava LaPere, 26, of Mount Vernon, a tech entrepreneur and CEO who started EcoMap Technologies while she was a student at Johns Hopkins University, police said. Her body was found on Sept. 25 on the roof of her apartment building.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has vowed to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole.

LaPere was named this year to the Forbes “30 Under 30″ list in the social impact category, and at least 200 people gathered for a vigil in her memory at the Washington Monument.

Police initially did not disclose that they had obtained an arrest warrant for Billingsley, a convicted sex offender, in the earlier attack.

Law enforcement later arrested him at a train station in Bowie. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jason Rodriguez, has not commented on the case.

Billingsley is being held without bail in the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center, according to jail records. It’s unclear when he’s expected back in court.

