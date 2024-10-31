The driver of a Jeep fled on foot after colliding with two teenagers on a moped in West Baltimore, killing one, authorities said Thursday.

Baltimore police said a 16-year-old was declared dead at a local hospital after the crash on Wednesday evening, while a 17-year-old was “last listed in stable condition.”

Law enforcement officials responded to a call just before 9 p.m. at the 1200 block of McCulloh Street. A passenger in the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.