Police say man rented U-Haul, attempted to clean up crime scene after killing his roommate

A Baltimore City District Court judge ordered 24-year-old Markis Russell to remain in jail Tuesday after for the alleged murder of his roommate, Jefferey Brooks Jr.

Brooks, 22, was found dead by police with a gunshot wound to his body in the back of a gas station in the 6800 block of Harford on Friday. Homicide detectives charged Russell the next day.

Judge Tameika Lunn held Russell on five charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and firearm use.

Russell and Brooks’ dispute was over money, according to charging documents.

Russell told officers the verbal altercation that turned physical started around 10:30 p.m on Wednesday, charging documents said. Russell removed Brooks’ body from the house they shared on the 3100 block of Mary Avenue, and attempted to clean up the crime scene, according to the charging documents.

Brooks’ family told police that his car was missing and he wasn’t answering his cellphone on Thursday.

During the initial investigation, Brooks’ father, Jeffery Brooks Sr., told police he saw Russell leaving the home with a wet vacuum on Thursday, the same day the family reported him missing. His son’s partner, who had access to the apartment, also told police the carpet was wet

Russell later told police he had used the wet vaccum to clean up the apartment because of his dog, and that he and Brooks would be moving soon.

Homicide detectives also found that Russell had rented a U-Haul for about 3.5 hours on Friday.

Lunn acknowledged that Russell had no prior criminal history, but that “the nature of these charges are disturbing” and she considers Russell a flight risk.

Both Russell and Brooks were reservists in the the U.S. military.

