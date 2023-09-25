A man was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and related crimes for shooting and killing a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School as classes let out for Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Nizah Daniels, 18, of Southeast Baltimore, fatally shot Jeremiah Brogden, a junior at Mervo and a running back on the Mustangs varsity football team, on Sept. 2, 2022. He was later pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The jury was out in Baltimore Circuit Court for about 3 1/2 hours, though that period included lunch.

When the verdict was announced, Daniels opened his mouth and shook his head. Correctional officers later handcuffed and shackled him.

“Ladies and gentlemen: This is brazen. This is bold. And this is reckless,” Assistant State’s Attorney Megan Gallo said in her closing argument. “The defendant had no other goal in mind that day except to shoot and kill Jeremiah Brogden.”

Gallo walked members of the jury through the evidence in the case, which included surveillance video of the shooting, ballistics, DNA, text messages and a photo array identification.

Law enforcement chased after Daniels and arrested him a few blocks away from the school. They also found a Polymer80 — a ghost gun — with a laser attachment inside a bin in a nearby alley, Gallo said.

A firearms examiner, she said, concluded that three cartridge casings recovered at the crime scene were consistent with being fired from that handgun. And Daniels’ DNA was on the weapon, Gallo said.

Daniels was wearing a black hoodie and gray jogging pants and “stuck out like a sore thumb,” Gallo said. That’s because students generally wore uniforms that were different colors, she said.

Baltimore Police forensically analyzed his cellphone. Daniels had texted about being at Mervo that afternoon, and there was a photo of him on the device wearing the same clothes and displaying the gun, Gallo said. He was a sophomore at the time at Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School.

Following the shooting, Daniels, she said, texted that he was caught and asked a friend to call his mother. Daniels was 17 at the time.

Meanwhile, Roland Harris, Daniels’ attorney, criticized the investigation in his closing argument.

He said there was no evidence that Daniels knew Brogden. The absence of motive can suggest innocence, Harris said.

“This right here is a straight up game. It doesn’t make any sense,” Harris said. “He’s innocent.”

Circuit Judge Dana M. Middleton thanked jurors for their service and scheduled sentencing for March 11, 2024. Daniels is currently incarcerated in the Metropolitan Transition Center, according to jail records.