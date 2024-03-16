An inmate at the maximum-security prison in Jessup set a fire Friday night that prompted the evacuation of a housing unit, a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson said.

The fire started at about 8 p.m., Lt. LaToya Gray told The Baltimore Banner in a statement. Staff at the Jessup Correctional Institution, along with a specialized unit from the department, put the fire out, Gray said.

Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No inmates were hurt during the incident.

The Corrections Department has transferred to other facilities several people involved in starting the fire, Gray said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Gray said an investigation into the fire is ongoing to “determine appropriate actions against those responsible for this incident.”

“The department commends the fast and thorough response by all units for resolving the situation,” Gray said.

The prison, about 15 miles southwest of Baltimore, sits near the Howard-Anne Arundel County line. The facility holds about 1,800 inmates.

Brett Barrouquere

brett.barrouquere@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brett Barrouquere

Brett Barrouquere is an editor on the Express Desk, handling breaking news. 

More from Brett Barrouquere

Moonrise Festival isn’t happening in 2024 at Pimlico; fans of popular gathering are heartbroken

Rainy, windy in the Baltimore region ahead of daylight saving time shift

More From The Banner

Maryland schools are changing the way they teach reading. One district is lagging.

Chilean burglars targeted ‘millionaire neighborhoods’ in Baltimore County, police say

Sunshine Week: Maryland’s best and worst agencies for open records and government transparency

Hilton Grows Best: How to set your plants up for success this spring