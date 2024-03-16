The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

An inmate at the maximum-security prison in Jessup set a fire Friday night that prompted the evacuation of a housing unit, a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson said.

The fire started at about 8 p.m., Lt. LaToya Gray told The Baltimore Banner in a statement. Staff at the Jessup Correctional Institution, along with a specialized unit from the department, put the fire out, Gray said.

Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No inmates were hurt during the incident.

The Corrections Department has transferred to other facilities several people involved in starting the fire, Gray said.

Gray said an investigation into the fire is ongoing to “determine appropriate actions against those responsible for this incident.”

“The department commends the fast and thorough response by all units for resolving the situation,” Gray said.

The prison, about 15 miles southwest of Baltimore, sits near the Howard-Anne Arundel County line. The facility holds about 1,800 inmates.