A man was found guilty of manslaughter on Friday in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Howard County sheriff’s deputy outside a bar in Federal Hill.

Jewel Crowder, 41, of Baltimore, was convicted in Baltimore Circuit Court of voluntary manslaughter, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and reckless endangerment in the killing of Ryan Demby, which happened on South Charles Street near East Cross Street on Sept. 29, 2023. He was 23.

The jury, however, found Crowder not guilty of first- and second-degree murder. The verdict means that jurors determined that Crowder acted in partial defense of another person.

Crowder claimed that he acted in defense of a bouncer at Wayward Bar & Kitchen, Justin Lee, as Demby, his older brother, Derran Hankins, and his friend, Jared Phillips, came back toward the business.

Hankins testified that he pulled out a knife and advanced toward the bouncer after receiving an urgent call on FaceTime from his younger brother and then seeing how Demby appeared disheveled and Phillips looked like he’d gotten beat up.

In her closing argument, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock said Crowder was acting as a designated driver for a friend and inserted himself into a situation that he had nothing to do with outside the bar.

Crowder, she said, pulled out his handgun, stood by, walked up and fired eight shots at Demby, hitting him seven times.

Stock disputed how the defense characterized the evidence.

Demby was not thrown out of Wayward Bar & Kitchen. His blood alcohol level was 0.12% — not twice the legal limit for driving in Maryland. And though he pulled out his own handgun at one point, she said, he did not point the weapon at anyone.

Meanwhile, Crowder, she said, did not call the police. Instead, he increased his self-defense liability insurance after the shooting.

“This was not self-defense. This was not defense of others,” Stock said. “This was straight up murder.”

Baltimore Police respond to a shooting on South Charles Street near East Cross Street in Federal Hill on Sept. 29, 2023. (Paul Mancano)

But Roland S. Harris IV, Crowder’s attorney, called Demby a “reckless gunman” and stated that prosecutors were making excuses for his behavior.

Harris questioned why Demby — a freshly-minted sheriff’s deputy — did not himself call the police and leave.

Crowder, he said, witnessed Demby pull out his gun before the fatal confrontation and knew that he was armed. Harris brought up the saying, “Live by the gun, die by the gun.”

“When Jewel Crowder fired those shots, it was because he was trying to aid the person he was defending,” Harris said in his closing argument.

Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant presided over the trial. Crowder is incarcerated in the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, according to jail records.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.