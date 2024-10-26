BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old Ravens fan has been indicted in the attack on three Washington Commanders fans following an Oct. 13 game in Baltimore.

The State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Ivan Bates, made the announcement via X on Friday evening.

“Defendant John Callis has been indicted today for the alleged assault caught in video and seen by many in our community following the Ravens v. Commanders game,” Bates wrote. “The video evidence in this case speaks for itself.”

Video of the Oct. 13 attack by Callis, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, in Federal Hill went viral on social media following the Battle of the Beltway match-up.

Police say Callis, of Sarasota, Florida, assaulted three people in two different incidents. Two victims fled and then later returned to find their missing phones, according to police.

Callis then assaulted them again, along with a third victim who recognized his friends and jumped in to help them, police said. Two suffered minor injuries and the third was diagnosed with a concussion and memory loss, police said.

Police issued a warrant for Callis not long after the assault, and he turned himself in four days later.

Callis faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

His attorney, Brian Thompson, said Wednesday that his client has a long history of substance abuse and was on a “couple week cocaine and alcohol bender.”

In arguing for release from pretrial detention, Thompson noted that Callis immediately hired a lawyer and surrendered to Baltimore Police at the Southern District.

“He’s got one of the most recognizable faces in the country right now,” Thompson said. “There’s no way this kid can go anywhere, even if he was inclined to, and he’s clearly indicated to this court that he is not inclined to flee but inclined to come back here and face the charges — and he did.”

But District Judge LaTina Burse Greene ordered Callis to continue to be held without bail, describing the attack as an “unprovoked assault.” She said she would consider changing her decision if both the defense and prosecution came to her with a plan to release him into a inpatient treatment program with 24/7 home detention.

“Until such time,” Greene said, “he’s going to be held without bond.”

Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this report.

