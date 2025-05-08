Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Rodsheead Alexander, 34, Zion Wimbish, 19, and Ra’Shawn Smith, 19, were all charged with first-degree murder after 15-year-old John Lewis was fatally shot.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to separate call in East Baltimore heard gunfire nearby. When they arrived, the officers located a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3500 block of Brehms Lane.

Police then stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Mannasota and Brendan avenues, where Lewis was found with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, where Lewis died, according to police.

Immediately following the shooting, two people were taken into custody for questioning.

Smith was the 19-year-old injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital before being brought to Central Booking, where he was charged.

