John Merzbacher, a former teacher at Catholic Community School of Baltimore, who victimized dozens of Baltimore children in the 1960s and 70s, has died in prison, where he was serving four consecutive life sentences.

Early Sunday morning, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services notified one of the survivors of Merzbacher’s abuse of a “change in status” as of Saturday. “This is not an emergency; the offender is deceased,” the email stated.

When prosecutors brought charges against Merzbacher in the 1990s, they said at least 40 former students alleged they had been raped or otherwise abused by him. The former teacher allegedly raped both boys and girls — sometimes at gun point — both at the school and at the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department in Essex.

An April report released by the state Attorney General’s Office into abuse in the Baltimore Archdiocese referred to Merzbacher as “the most obvious example of systemic abuse” who had likely victimized “dozens” of students.

“The victims have endured decades of suffering and attribute their pain to having been sexually abused, beaten, humiliated, and threatened with death by Merzbacher when they were children,” the report stated.

Merzbacher maintained his innocence throughout the years. Investigators from the Attorney General’s office said they interviewed him at the Eastern Correctional Institution, where he was serving his sentence, while preparing the report. “He denied doing anything wrong and said he would refuse parole rather than admit guilt,” the report stated.

Liz Murphy and Linda Malat Tiburzi, two women who said they were raped by Merzbacher and worked to see him prosecuted, had been waiting 50 years for justice — full accountability for Merzbacher’s actions and the people who enabled him.

Liz Murphy and Linda Malat Tiburzi say a prayer and light candles in honor of their friend and former classmate Eddie Blair (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“When I first received notification of criminal Merzbacher’s death, I felt nothing. Not one emotion,” Tiburzi said Sunday. “I read the notification several times. After some time passed, I felt relieved. Knowing that Merzbacher would not ever be able to walk the earth as a free man. Knowing that there was no way possible that he could ever harm children again.”

David Lorenz, Maryland Director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said: “My heart goes out to all of his victims and the re-traumatization that they’re going through when they hear the news. What happened to them wasn’t their fault. It was all on Merzbacher. Hopefully they can set that aside and put the blame on him. I’m sorry if this brings up old bad wicked memories.”

Murphy said she wasn’t ready to comment about Merzbacher’s death: “I have many thoughts but I think his family should have the opportunity to bury him first.”

The Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Maryland Dept. of Public Safety could not immediately be reached for comment.

The allegations of several of Merzbacher’s victims were explored in the 2017 Netflix documentary “The Keepers.” Although he is not mentioned in the documentary, two of his survivors later enrolled in Archbishop Keough High School, a new all-girls Catholic school in Southwest Baltimore. There, it is alleged that the Rev. Joseph Maskell, the chaplain and school counselor, raped, physically and psychologically tortured, and sexually trafficked students to police officers and others. He died in 2001. He was never criminally charged.