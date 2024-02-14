Baltimore Police are investigating an incident after four men were shot Tuesday night in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Eager Street at 9:51 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Officers found an unidentified male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the groin. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A short time later, three men — a 21-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old — walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to the body. All three victims are listed in stable condition, police said in a statement.

Central District shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

This story may be updated.

Penelope Blackwell

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

Penelope Blackwell

Penelope Blackwell is a Breaking News/Accountability reporter with The Banner. Previously, she covered local government in Durham, NC, for The News & Observer. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Morgan State University and her master’s in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. 

