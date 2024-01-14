Baltimore Police have charged a 27-year old man with second degree murder for shooting a passenger in a vehicle they were both in on the Jones Falls Expressway at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Christopher Lee was arrested after officers responded to the northbound side of the expressway at Exit 3, for Chase Street, where they discovered Lee “conscious and uninjured.” A 30-year-old woman was also found suffering from what would prove to be a fatal gunshot wound, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The woman was transported to a local hospital by medics, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the two had been in a “verbal altercation.” Police continue to investigate.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave a tip anonymously on the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The shooting on the expressway was the fourth shooting of the weekend, and the second homicide.

On Friday, an 18-year-old man was shot around 4 p.m. in Southwest Baltimore and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in Pigtown, where they found an “unidentified adult male” of an unspecified age suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police were able to use Foxtrot, the Baltimore police helicopter, to find a vehicle fleeing the scene. That vehicle struck a police vehicle and hit a guardrail, police said. Officers were interviewing the occupants of the vehicle as of Friday evening.

The other shooting was a nonfatal incident in midtown around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that left a 51-year-old man injured.