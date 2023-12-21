A man was found not guilty on Thursday of attempted first- and second-degree murder in dragging a Baltimore Police sergeant during a traffic stop in Park Heights, leaving him with critical injuries.

And a judge declared a mistrial on other related charged in the case. It was not immediately clear if prosecutors would seek to retry 37-year-old Joseph Black on those charges.

Black stood trial this week in Baltimore Circuit Court on charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. He was accused of trying to kill Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg, a more than 29-year veteran, during a traffic stop on Park Heights Avenue near Spaulding Avenue on June 28, 2022.

Ramberg testified that he pulled over a car for a routine traffic violation and then spotted a handgun on the floor. Next, he said, he felt his body being dragged up Park Heights Avenue. He said he cannot remember portions of the encounter.

He said he suffered a traumatic brain injury and now uses a cane to walk.

Meanwhile, Black testified in his own defense and claimed that he sold drugs for Ramberg and owed him money.

Black testified that he feared for his life and panicked. He said he did not realize that the sergeant was hanging off the side of the vehicle.

In her closing argument, Assistant State’s Attorney Twila Driggins II said Black had time to stop the car and asserted that his story did not make sense.

But Assistant Public Defender Isabel Lipman, Black’s attorney, described what happened as a terrible accident and alleged that police officers zeroed in on her client as he was minding his own business.

Then-Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott at the time spoke to reporters outside Maryland Shock Trauma.

“The officer was doing exactly what we want them to do — out there being proactive, making sure citizens are being protected, finding people who are doing harm, and making sure the Northwest District is a safe place,” Harrison said.

Circuit Judge Jeannie J. Hong presided over the trial. Black has been held without bail in the Chesapeake Detention Facility, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.