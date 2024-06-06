The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Joseph Black, 38, of Rosedale, was found not guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree assault and illegal possession of regulated firearm

A jury on Thursday convicted a man of second-degree assault for dragging and injuring a Baltimore Police sergeant while fleeing a traffic stop in 2022 in Park Heights.

Joseph Black, 38, of Rosedale, was acquitted in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree assault and illegal possession of regulated firearm in the attack on Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg, which happened on Park Heights Avenue near Spaulding Avenue on June 28, 2022.

Black stood trial for a second time. That’s because a jury in 2023 found him not guilty of attempted first- and second-degree murder but could not reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining counts.

Circuit Judge Levi S. Zaslow, who presided over the trial, scheduled sentencing for Aug. 7.

Assistant State’s Attorney Twila Driggins tried the case. Assistant Public Defender Isabel Lipman represented Black.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates had previously vowed to do everything in his power to achieve justice for Ramberg, adding that his life has been “impacted dramatically by the injuries sustained during this violent encounter with the defendant.”

In a statement, Mike Mancuso, president of the Baltimore City Lodge No. 3 Fraternal Order of Police, said the union hopes that the verdict will “trigger things” in the court system to make sure that Black will “never see the light of day outside of prison.”

Ramberg suffered substantial injuries, he said, and needs to undergo additional surgeries and physical therapy.

Black is incarcerated in the Chesapeake Detention Facility, according to jail records.