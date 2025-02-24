Law enforcement officials said the 18-year old suspect in a double shooting near the Mall of Columbia “confessed to shooting both victims” after a court-ordered GPS tracking device placed him at the scene one minute before the first 911 call.

Emmetson Zeah, of Columbia, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and other related offenses in connection with an incident Saturday that left one teenager dead and another critically wounded. In a hearing Monday morning, Judge Allison Sayers ordered Zeah to be held without bond, according to online court documents.

The suspect’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zeah is charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Michael Robertson, a sophomore football player at Wilde Lake High School, according to school officials. The other shooting victim, a 15-year-old who attends Oakland Mills High School, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to charging documents, Howard County detectives identified Zeah as a suspect and determined he wore an ankle monitor from previous criminal charges. They contacted the GPS monitoring company, which said that Zeah was in the location where shots were fired one minute before police received the first 911 call.

Police said they recovered a gun and clothing allegedly worn during the shooting at Zeah’s home. Investigators said Zeah admitted he was at the mall and that the gun they recovered from his home would match the one used in the shooting, according to the charging documents.

Online court records show Zeah faced unspecified criminal charges in December and was released on a $50,000 bond. He then was granted private home detention, which began Jan. 8.

Police said Sunday afternoon that they also charged him with attempted first-degree murder for a Feb. 14 incident in Columbia in which he “fired several shots” but didn’t strike anyone. That incident happened in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road, less than a mile from Saturday’s shooting.

Police Chief Gregory Der said at a news conference this weekend that the shooting appeared to have been targeted and the suspect acted alone.

The school system spokesperson Brian Bassett confirmed that Zeah is a student in the system’s “Passages program,” which provides support services for students transitioning back into “comprehensive school.”

Superintendent Bill Barnes said in an email Sunday night that the impact of what happened can be felt across the school system, and staff are prepared to provide support to any student who needs it.

County Executive Calvin Ball also voiced concern.

“Gun crimes committed by young people are plaguing many communities across our nation and Howard County is not immune,” Ball said in a written statement Monday. “This type of violence is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.”

In an email Sunday, Oakland Mills Principal Jeffrey Fink said the family of the injured 15-year-old said he is “currently in the hospital in critical condition.” Fink said any information about the student’s condition will be shared based on his family’s wishes.

Zeah is being held at the Howard County Detention Center. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 18.