Jurors begin deliberations in trial of former Gunpowder Falls park manager charged with rape

Jurors began deliberations Wednesday afternoon in the rape case against the former longtime manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park who is accused of raping two much younger employees.

In closing arguments, Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian D. Botts said Michael J. Browning’s “whole life was a lie.”

Browning would lie to anyone “as long he got what he wanted in his sexual playground, his kingdom of Gunpowder Falls State Park,” Botts said.

Michael Browning served as park manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park. (Baltimore County police)

Defense attorney Gary Bernstein acknowledged that Browning, a married man who was secretly having sex with both park employees as well as participating in threesomes with them, was “disgusting.” “Nobody likes Michael Browning for the life he led,” Bernstein said.

Yet Bernstein said the women, who became Baltimore County Police officers after leaving Gunpowder, invented the allegations to get revenge on Browning and to preserve their careers in the police department. The women “outright looked at you and lied,” Bernstein said.

Jurors were sent home late Wednesday afternoon and will resume deliberations on Thursday.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify victims of alleged sexual assault unless they elect to have their names published. The first female accuser previously testified that she confided to a male colleague about her interactions with Browning and, at his prompting, reported the allegations to police investigators who handle sex assault cases.

The investigators worked with the woman to secretly record a phone call in which Browning appeared to admit to the rapes. He was arrested in September and indicted by a Baltimore County grand jury in October on 27 counts related to the alleged rapes of both women. His trial began Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Wendy S. Epstein’s courtroom.

Browning was suspended after his arrest last fall and then retired with a $94,500 annual pension from the state park service, where he had worked since 1972. He had served for more than three decades as manager of the 18,000-acre Gunpowder Falls State Park in Baltimore and Harford Counties.

After Browning’s arrest, The Baltimore Banner investigated allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment at Gunpowder during Browning’s tenure. The Banner interviewed 15 former and current Gunpowder employees who described Browning as skilled at manipulation — charming to allies and cruel to those who questioned him. He doled out plum assignments to favored employees and relegated others to irregular shifts and unpleasant tasks, the employees said.

The local news site also reviewed eight written complaints that Gunpowder employees had sent to higher-ups in the state park service in 2015 detailing a culture of bullying, harassment and retaliation at the park. The employees did not see any changes after they filed the complaints, and many believed that they were retaliated against for complaining.

