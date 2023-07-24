A jury is expected to begin deliberating on Monday in the trial of a 16-year-old who’s charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting of a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor.

Both sides are first scheduled to deliver their closing arguments in Baltimore Circuit Court.

Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Hampden, was shot and killed at the intersection of Light and Conway streets, not far from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, after 4:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022. He was an engineer and a married father of three who rooted for the Orioles and Ravens.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott convened the Squeegee Collaborative composed of about 150 young people, city officials and health care and business leaders after the shooting. He later announced that the city would implement several new policies from the group including a ban on squeegeeing at six highly trafficked roads.

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because of his age. He was 14 at the time and attended Digital Harbor High School.

Reynolds had some type of interaction with squeegee workers and then drove through the intersection, parked, retrieved a bat and walked across multiple lanes of traffic. He left his SUV running with the stereo on and items inside including a bucket of baseballs and “Magic: The Gathering” cards.

Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks called 19 witnesses and played dash camera video and surveillance video, which captured parts of the fatal encounter.

Banks argued that the teen picked up a backpack that contained a handgun, retreated to cover his face and fired five times. Reynolds was later pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland.

Baltimore Police found a backpack along a fence near a parking garage of a luxury apartment building in the area that contained a 9 mm handgun with one cartridge in the chamber and 11 cartridges in a magazine.

An expert in DNA analysis, Christa Wheeler, testified that there was a mixture of contributors on the strap of the backpack. The teen, she said, was a match.

Daniel Lamont, a firearms examiner, testified that the bullets and cartridge casings were consistent with being fired from the gun.

But Banks left some dots unconnected about how law enforcement developed the name of the teen and established probable cause to obtain search and seizure warrants for his Instagram accounts and house where his father and grandmother lived in Essex in Baltimore County.

Baltimore Police Detective Michael Curtin, the secondary homicide detective on the case, testified that he took still photos from the surveillance video and circulated a flyer within the department to see if other officers could identify the shooter.

The next day, Baltimore Police Officer Kevin Rivera testified, his partner showed him a photo — and he recognized the shooter.

Rivera said he interacted with the individual on the Fourth of July on Conway Street but did not know his name. Prosecutors played Rivera’s body camera video from that encounter to the jury.

On the witness stand, Rivera identified the teen as the person captured on his body camera.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office previously reported in court documents that school police officers and personnel identified the teen. None of them were called as witnesses.

Meanwhile, the jury twice sent notes to the judge indicating that it was having difficulty hearing the assistant state’s attorney.

J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown, the teen’s attorneys, questioned the identification of their client while simultaneously arguing that the shooter acted in self-defense or defense of others.

They spotlighted how Reynolds was 6 foot, 3 inches tall and weighed 329 pounds. Several witnesses agreed that a bat can be a deadly weapon and testified that no shots were fired until after Reynolds swung at the squeegee workers.

At times, Gordon appeared to test the patience of Baltimore Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer, who presided over the trial.

During cross-examination, Gordon asked one witness, “Are you playing with me right now?” “Excuse me!” Schiffer exclaimed. “Come up here right now.”

Gordon contended that Reynolds had a blood alcohol content that was higher than the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Maryland. But Dr. Pamela Ferreira, an assistant medical examiner for the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, testified that it was 0.03% at the time of death.

Later, Gordon baselessly floated the idea that an “X-Men”-themed tattoo that Reynolds had that read, “Mutant and Proud” was a possible reference to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

The teen has been incarcerated at the Youth Detention Center, according to jail records.