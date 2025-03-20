Content warning: This story references alleged child sexual abuse.

Justin Rieger, a substitute teacher and Christian youth group leader in Taneytown, sexually abused more than six boys over several years, according to an investigative report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Rieger, 22, died by suicide in early February as investigations into him were underway.

Using his position as a leader in Young Life, a Christian organization, Rieger would get close to boys at Francis Scott Key High School, text them after school, pay for their meals and take them on trips, according to the report, which was first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

Detectives who reviewed the contents of Rieger’s phone after his death found videos of naked boys and boys in their underwear, as well as videos of underage children drinking alcohol.

The sexual misconduct investigation into Rieger was closed with his death, but had it moved forward, Rieger could have faced charges including sexual abuse of a minor, indecent exposure and second-degree assault, according to an “offense list” in the report.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was not aware of any additional victims in the misconduct investigation, but encourages anyone who feels they may have been a victim to contact their office.

A financial fraud case involving Rieger is still being investigated, a spokesperson with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rieger was a substitute teacher at Francis Scott Key High School. He was placed on administrative leave effective Jan. 10, according to the report, and resigned from Carroll County Public Schools on Feb. 3. The school system did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He was found dead at a park in Taneytown on the morning of Feb. 4.

Alleged abuse detailed

The report details how Rieger used connections through Young Life, the Christian organization, to get close to the boys he was accused of abusing. It also notes that Young Life made all its leaders — including Rieger — participate in trainings on how to travel with children and how to spot sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Carroll County Young Life called the report “difficult to process” and said it’s focused on caring for the people affected by Rieger’s alleged actions.

Rieger would have groups of boys over to his parent’s house, and later to the house he lived in with his wife, for “sleepovers,” according to the report, which indicates those events are where much of the alleged abuse happened.

The abuse included pinching the boys so hard they sometimes bled, and covering their mouths so they couldn’t scream, the report says.

At other times, the report details incidents where Rieger exposed himself to both individual boys and groups and placed a boy’s hand on his genitals.

The report also says the boys referenced “pond runs” where Rieger would go with the boys to a small pond and watch as they jumped in naked or seminude.

The report details an encounter in which Rieger attempted to pull down a teen boy’s pants and, when the boy pushed back, threatened him by saying “if he ever told anyone what happened, they are both going down for this and it would ruin their lives.”

The report indicates neither Rieger’s wife nor his parents were participants in the alleged abuse. Through lawyers, they told The Sun they had no knowledge of the circumstances being investigated. The attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Banner.

If you have been sexually abused or know someone who has, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 for confidential 24/7 support.