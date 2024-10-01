The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged a 15-year-old as an adult with attempted murder in a robbery and attack last week in Southeast Baltimore.

The attack last Thursday was captured on a home surveillance video that went viral and drew outrage from residents and city and state officials.

Baltimore Police arrested the teen last week and referred him to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for detention. But the teen, who police initially charged with robbery, was turned over to a guardian soon after his arrest.

“While we did not make this decision lightly, the gravity of the alleged crime and the threat to public safety require us to act,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Tuesday in a statement.

A spokesperson for the juvenile services agency said in a statement that privacy laws prohibit them from discussing individual teens or the agency’s decision-making process in cases.

The spokesman, Mike Sharp, added that the department “condemn[s] violence in all forms. We are committed to serving justice-involved youth by holding them accountable for their behavior and providing rehabilitative support. In partnership with our legislative leaders, law enforcement, community leaders, and other system stakeholders, we are fully committed to building safer and stronger communities.”

Police also arrested an 18-year-old on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and related offenses.

The incident pressured public officials to act and forced immediate policy changes in how the state agency overseeing youth rehabilitation treats children who commit violent crimes.

The 18-year-old, Montaz Bailey, was being detained without bond.

The 66-year-old man was attacked late Thursday evening in the 200 block of South Madeira Street, according to police. The man told police that one of his attackers had a handgun and several people began beating him, knocking him to the ground. The group then took his property and fled. The man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

In a video of the incident published by WBFF Fox 45, an older white man is shown lying on the ground. The taller of two assailants who first appears on screen stomped on the man’s head and rifled through the man’s pants pockets. A second person punches the man in the back and moves his arm. A third person entered the frame, rifled through the man’s pockets and then all three exit the frame.

Police reported that the man suffered a cut to his upper left eyelid as well as a concussion.

Only two people have been arrested and charged in the incident, though others may have been involved.

City officials expressed frustration and concern that the 15-year-old was released.

“This incident is truly horrific, and my heart is with this victim and our communities,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement. “More must be done to address the ongoing challenges of crimes being committed by young people and the lack of consequences and accountability. These incidents undermine the work of the BPD and erode the trust our communities place in us to keep them safe.”

Mayor Brandon Scott said, “The current pattern does a disservice to our residents, our city, and — importantly — the young people themselves.”

“Our police officers are doing their job, and I commend them for their quick action to find those responsible for this terrible attack. But clearly the larger system continues to fail these young people by returning them to the same environment that cannot hold them accountable or on the right path without the additional support needed to make a real change.”

A report out Tuesday from The Sentencing Project said youth arrests equal 5% of all arrests in Baltimore and that overall crime is down in 2024.

Baltimore Banner staff writer Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this report.