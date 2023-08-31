Former security guard convicted of 2nd degree murder in deadly shooting at Royal Farms in Baltimore

A jury on Thursday convicted Kanisha Spence, a former security guard, of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man during a dispute at a Royal Farms store in Southwest Baltimore.

Spence, however, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marquise Powell.

Circuit Judge Kendra Y. Ausby has scheduled sentencing for Dec. 21.

Spence, 44, of Poppleton, was working as a security guard for Maximum Protective Services on Oct. 30, 2022 when she fatally shot Powell after 3 a.m. The two had argued in the store, and Powell was shot as his sister held him back in a space just outside the front door of the convenience store on Washington Boulevard across from Carroll Park.

Powell was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma and died less than a week after the shooting.

During the trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Galey argued that Spence was the aggressor and that she had been looking for a reason to shoot Powell because she felt disrespected during an earlier encounter inside the store. Powell had wanted to use the restroom but it was closed per store policy.

Galey repeatedly called the shooting an execution.

“She was mad. She was angry,” Galey said in his closing argument. “This wasn’t fear, ladies and gentleman. This was wrath.”

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. Galey said the footage spoke for itself.

But Roya Hanna, Spence’s attorney, maintained that her client, a mother of two who was working a double shift that started at noon the day prior, acted in self-defense.

Powell, she said, wanted to stay inside the store and start a fight with Spence. He threatened to take her gun and kill her, Hanna said.

“Words do matter,” Hanna said in her closing argument. “Words do place people in fear.”

“She was allowed to have a gun that day,” Hanna later added, “and she was allowed to defend herself.”

Tonuela Hill, Powell’s sister, and Nikita Shaw, Powell’s significant other, testified that they went to the convenience store to buy gas and get food after a Halloween party and a night out at a bar. Powell, they said, returned to the store and pick up soda and got into an argument with the security guard.

Spence said Powell started “cussing and fussing” after he inquired about the restroom and was told that it was closed after 10 p.m.

So Spence said she “started fussing back at him.” She said she told him to leave and gestured with her hand.

At one point, Spence testified, Powell said, “I’ll take your gun from you.” That’s when she said she put her hand on her firearm.

When Powell remarked that he “ain’t going nowhere,” she testified, she pointed her gun at him.

Powell left and came back. Spence said he told her, “I’m going to kill you.”

“It just happened so fast that day,” Spence testified. “I was scared for my life at that time.”

Spence said she did not intend to kill him.

On cross-examination Wednesday, Spence insisted that she told Baltimore Police that Powell had threatened to take her gun. Prosecutors then showed her a transcript of her interview with detectives. “They changed it,” Spence said.

Circuit Judge Kendra Y. Ausby told the jury after a sidebar at the bench to disregard her statement and called for a recess. During the break, Spence rewatched her statement on a laptop.

Later, Spence remarked over and over again that that the shooting happened so fast. Prosecutors, though, noted how the confrontation unfolded over several minutes.

Earlier in the trial, Myles Burden testified as a witness for the defense that he was working as a cashier at Royal Farms.

Powell, he said, threatened Spence.

Burden testified that he did not see a gun on Powell.

At first, Powell was pleasant. He was slurring his words and seemed intoxicated, Burden said.

“He was provoked, I would say,” Burden testified. “That led to him being angry and upset.”

Spence has been incarcerated in the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, according to jail records. The jury began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon.