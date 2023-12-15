A security guard who shot and killed a soccer coach outside a bar in Baltimore was found not guilty Friday of second-degree murder and related charges.

Keith Luckey, 40, of Baltimore County, stood trial this week in Baltimore Circuit Court in the killing of Kevin Torres, which happened outside ChrisT bar, on East Lombard Street near South Haven Street in Highlandtown, on Nov. 7, 2022. He was 35.

Torres served as president of the Villanueva soccer team and was celebrating a championship win at the club. Supporters marched through the streets after his death and demanded “justicia para Kevin.”

Testimony revealed that Torres had a confrontation with security guards inside ChrisT after they physically removed his stepdaughter from the bar. Surveillance video captured the argument inside the club as well as the shooting.

Outside the bar, Luckey pepper-sprayed Torres after he approached security guards. Torres then threw a brick at them.

As Torres threw a second brick, Luckey fired six shots, striking him a total of three times in the neck, chest and arm.

“The defendant killed, not out of fear, but out of anger,” Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Pillion said in his closing argument. “Anger, or being mad at somebody, is not a justification for murder.”

Luckey, he said, was not a police officer. Security guards do not have special privileges, Pillion said.

Under Maryland law, Luckey, he said, had a duty to retreat before he could resort to using deadly force. Pillion noted that the door to the bar had been open and that there was no traffic.

Instead, Luckey, he said, turned, bent his knees and took two steps forward to assume a “shooting posture.”

Luckey told Baltimore Police that he knew based on his training, knowledge and experience that a brick could be a weapon causes grievous bodily harm or death. Pillion described that language as mechanical and noted that Luckey never stated that he was afraid.

But Lawrence Rosenberg, Luckey’s attorney, said in his closing argument that the state had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rosenberg questioned why prosecutors did not call a number of eyewitnesses. He also brought up the case of Baltimore Police Detective Brian Stevenson, who died in 2010 after a man threw a piece of concrete at his head during an argument over a parking spot.

“The state says Mr. Luckey did not retreat,” Rosenberg said. “I suggest to you, ladies and gentlemen, he did retreat.”

In 2019, Luckey was a senior airman in the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Security Forces Squadron and off-duty when he shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Golden Dragon Bar & Grill in Windsor Mill.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office cleared Luckey of wrongdoing. He told investigators that he opened fire after the man, Jerome Dewitt Garrison, 36, of Baltimore, refused commands to drop his weapon.

Circuit Judge Myshala E. Middleton presided over the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.