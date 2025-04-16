A Baltimore man was arrested after shooting his daughter “following a dispute,” the Baltimore Police Department said Tuesday.

Kelvin Evans, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and related charges. He is being held without bail, according to online court records.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Mulberry St. in West Baltimore after a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man walking in the rear alley who matched the description of a suspect that was called in, according to the charging documents.

They also found a victim — Evans’ 21-year-old daughter — with an apparent gunshot wound in her chest, police wrote. She was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, but was conscious, breathing and “remained in stable condition,” police said.

Police were able to review cellphone video that they said shows Evans raise a handgun and fire it at his daughter, according to the charging documents. Police said the man in the video matches the man who they arrested.

Attempted first-degree murder is punishable with life imprisonment in Maryland. Evans has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 15.

Police did not provide an update on the woman’s condition or additional information on the nature of the “dispute.” Evans does not have an attorney listed in online court records.