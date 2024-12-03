A man is facing a charge of indecent exposure based on allegations that he exposed himself in Baltimore County to a woman who was delivering food from Panera Bread that he had ordered on DoorDash.

Baltimore County Police allege that Keyon Agnew, 21, of Towson, answered the door at his home on Edgewood Road on Oct. 29 with his genitals hanging out. He could not be reached for comment.

Agnew told investigators that he heard the doorbell ring as he was walking upstairs to take a shower and answered the door in an oversized T-shirt and boxers, police assert. He reported that he thought his delivery settings were set to, “Leave on my front porch.”

The delivery person, retired Baltimore City Sheriff’s Capt. Jackie Conway, called 911 to report what happened. But police later arrested her on charges of first- and second-degree assault.

Prosecutors on Nov. 22 dropped the charges against Conway. Police charged Agnew five days later.

When asked what changed in the last few weeks, Joy Stewart, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department, wrote in an email, “This matter has been part of an ongoing investigation.”

In an application for statement of charges, police did not detail any additional investigative steps that they took before filing the case.

Agnew is set to stand trial in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County in Towson on Jan. 21, 2025.

Police reported that Conway was “extremely troubled by this incident.” The application for statement of charges omits that law enforcement initially arrested and charged her in the encounter.

Conway, 60, of Baltimore, said she went back to her SUV after delivering the order. When the man aggressively approached the vehicle, she said, took out her Glock 27 but kept the gun in a low-ready position — pointed down toward the floorboard.

She provided officers with her wear and carry permit and told them that she was a retired captain in the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Agnew told officers that he yelled at Conway and questioned why she was sitting across the street from his townhome in her SUV. She then stated, “Get away from my car before I put a bullet in you,” police claim.

Police took her to the Towson precinct.

In a report, Officer Jasmine Jeffry wrote that a district court commissioner found that there was “no probable cause” for the charges against Conway.

Jeffry said she asked Assistant State’s Attorney Samuel Dominick III to review the case. The evidence, she said, “highly suggested” that the arrest of Conway was “made prematurely and without a completed and thorough investigation of all possible facts.”

Dominick, she said, confirmed that prosecutors would be dropping the case against Conway “as he agreed there was no intent of malicious criminal action(s) on her part during this incident that could constitute or require criminal prosecution against her, by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Retired Baltimore City Sheriff’s Capt. Jackie Conway, center, stands outside the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County in Towson on Nov. 22 after prosecutors dropped the case against her. Baltimore County Police on Oct. 29 arrested Conway, 60, of Baltimore, on charges of first-and second-degree assault after she reported that a man she was delivering food to through DoorDash exposed himself. (Dylan Segelbaum/The Baltimore Banner)

Her attorneys, J. Wyndal Gordon and Raouf Abdullah, have put the Baltimore County Police Department on notice that their client intends to file a lawsuit. She’s a Black woman, and they allege that her arrest is suggestive of racial or gender discrimination.

“Miss Conway was very clear to what had occurred,” Gordon said. “And at that moment in time, it was extremely fresh in her mind, because it was extremely disturbing to her.”

For police to wait almost one month before charging Agnew, Gordon said, “makes no sense.” He said he thinks it’s “completely outrageous.”

Police are trying to cover up for their “failure to take action for the complaint of a victim of a sex offense,” Gordon said. Law enforcement, he said, did nothing until The Baltimore Banner reported on her case.

“She was victimized twice,” Gordon said. “Once by Mister Agnew. And then again by the Baltimore County Police Department.”