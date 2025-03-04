The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday dropped the case against a man who had been accused of exposing himself to a woman when she went to deliver him food that he ordered through DoorDash.

Assistant State’s Attorney Antonina Clay said there was insufficient evidence against Keyon Agnew to proceed to trial.

“There were two rather reasonable explanations from both sides,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in an interview. “And, therefore, we wouldn’t be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

On Oct. 29, 2024, Jackie Conway was delivering food from Panera Bread to a townhome on Edgewood Road when she alleges that Agnew answered the door without wearing pants or underwear. She retired as a captain in the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

When she went back to her SUV, Conway asserts, he aggressively approached her vehicle. Conway said she took out her Glock 27, keeping the gun in a low-ready position pointed toward the floorboard.

But Baltimore County Police initially arrested Conway, 60, of Baltimore, on charges of first- and second-degree assault. A district court commissioner determined that there was no probable cause, and prosecutors later dropped the case.

Five days later, police charged Agnew, 21, of Towson, with indecent exposure.

Agnew told investigators that he answered the door wearing an oversized T-shirt and boxers, police reported.

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. allowed Conway to address the court before he moved on to the next case.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Outside the courtroom, Conway said she was disappointed with the decision, considering that she has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

Conway disputed that there was insufficient evidence. “I am the proof,” she said. “It happened to me.”

“I’m not going to say God gave up on me,” Conway said. “The court system gave up on me.”

One of her attorneys, J. Wyndal Gordon, also expressed disappointment. He said his client is “still living this situation.”

“But this is not the end of it,” Gordon said. “In fact, this is just the beginning.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On Monday, Conway filed a lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court against Officer Jasmine Jeffry and Sgt. Bryan McDowell over her arrest.

Retired Baltimore City Sheriff’s Capt. Jackie Conway, center, stands outside the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County in Towson after prosecutors dropped the case against her. On Oct. 29, 2024, Baltimore County Police arrested Conway, 60, of Baltimore, on charges of first- and second-degree assault after she reported that a man she was delivering food to through DoorDash exposed himself. (Dylan Segelbaum/The Baltimore Banner)

Neither Jeffry nor McDowell could be reached for comment.

In an email, Joy Stewart, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department, said it is “unable to comment on open litigation.”

Agnew quickly left the courtroom. He also could not be reached for comment.

Conway said she’s going to continue to deliver food for DoorDash.

She said she’s not going to let what happened to her take away that little bit of joy.