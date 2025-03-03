A woman who’s accused of fatally strangling her 11-year-old daughter and bludgeoning the family pets to death in Middle River is incompetent to stand trial, a Baltimore County judge ruled on Monday.

Circuit Judge Nancy M. Purpura said the Maryland Department of Health evaluated Keyona Dillon and issued a detailed report that she’s incompetent to stand trial, which means that she’s unable to understand the court proceedings or assist in her own defense.

“Does either party intend to dispute that report?” Purpura asked.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fuller said prosecutors were not contesting that finding.

“The answer to your question, your honor, is no,” Assistant Public Defender Coriolanus Ferrusi, Dillon’s attorney, responded.

Purpura committed Dillon to a state-run psychiatric hospital for treatment. She’s scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 1 for a status conference.

But Dillon questioned how the judge had the right to rule that she’s incompetent to stand trial. She said she’s intelligent.

“I am not accepting treatment,” Dillon said. “I am not incompetent.”

Dillon, 34, of Middle River, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the killing of her daughter, London Olsen.

On Jan. 23, Baltimore County Police reported, officers responded to a home on Firethorn Road and discovered the girl’s body in the basement. The girl had blood around her mouth, and bruises on her body.

Police allege that Dillon strangled the girl with a plastic drain cleaner.

Law enforcement found three more children inside the home. They were physically unharmed.

Dillon acted erratically, police assert, and refused to answer questions.

At Baltimore County Police Department headquarters, Dillon continued to behave erratically and spoke about exposing child sex rings, transgender people and the Proud Boys, investigators claim.

Family members and neighbors later gathered for a vigil that featured balloons, teddy bears and candles.

Toward the end of the hearing, Dillon asked, “Why are you guys violating my rights as a sovereign that I keep explaining to you?”

Sovereign citizens believe they’re separate from the United States and claim the government has no authority over them. The FBI considers them anti-government extremists.

“All right,” Purpura said. “This concludes this matter.”

The judge then left the bench.