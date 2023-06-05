Baltimore Police identify 19 year-old killed in Seton Hill on Sunday

Published 6/5/2023 11:53 a.m. EDT

Police respond to reports of a shooting at the corner of S Catherine St. & Frederick Ave. on May 11, 2023.
Officers responding to the 500 block of Orchard Street found K’mauri Ebanks "suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds." (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore Police on Monday identified a 19 year-old who was shot and killed, marking the latest incident in a year in which teens have been shot in record numbers.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Orchard Street Sunday evening and found 19-year-old K’mauri Ebanks “suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds,” police said.

Medics took Ebanks to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

Last year was a record year for children being shot in Baltimore, a disturbing trend The Banner has tracked since September. That year ended with 84 young shooting victims who were 17 or younger. This year, 62 teens between the ages of 13 and 18 have been shot, according to a Banner analysis.

Two weeks ago, Baltimore City Public Schools honored the 17 young men and two young women who had been shot from May 2022 through May 2023. The students ranged in age from 8 to 21.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

