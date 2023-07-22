Brooklyn mass shooting victim Kylis Fagbemi remembered at funeral Friday

Two and a half weeks ago, Baltimore experienced the worst mass shooting in the city’s history: 30 people were shot and two of them killed in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore.

Friday, the family of Kylis Fagbemi, one of the victims, laid him to rest and graciously invited WJZ to the emotional funeral service.

Fagbemi, 20, was a forklift operator at Amazon and Kohl’s who had big dreams of becoming a traveling ultrasound technician. He had recently signed up for a certification course, according to his family.

His nickname was Mooka, and his family said he loved video games, music, motorcycles and playing with his dogs.

But his life was cut short when he was shot and killed at a block party in Brooklyn Homes early in the morning of July 2.

At his funeral, his mother’s cries filled the auditorium. She had to be steadied as she said her final goodbyes before the casket was closed.

“Family, friends, after this day Tamika is still going to need you,” one of the pastors said as he addressed the crowd, many of them in tears.

“Kylis brought strangers, he brought family, he brought people into one place,” another pastor told mourners.

Although no public officials spoke, Gov. Wes Moore wrote a letter extending condolences to the family that was read aloud. “We are with you and won’t stop until you get justice and peace,” it said.

Pastors spoke of overcoming adversity and seeking comfort in faith, while acknowledging the pain of saying goodbye and noting that, “Better days are coming.”

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was killed that day, too. Her loved ones have also struggled with their loss.

WJZ has also profiled the doctors and nurses at Harbor Hospital who treated 19 of the shooting victims.

Fagbemi is survived by a daughter, his parents, sister, niece, aunts and cousins.

Police have urged patience in the investigation and have yet to arrest and charge anyone with murder.