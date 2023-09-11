Lansdowne schools briefly locked down after man shot in hand nearby

Published 9/11/2023 5:43 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/11/2023 6:36 p.m. EDT

A Baltimore County police car sits outside of the public safety building and police department in Towson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore County Police reported a man was shot in the hand Monday afternoon in the neighborhood next to Lansdowne Middle School, resulting in a brief lockdown at three schools.

Police responded to shots fired around 2 p.m. and found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening injury in the unit block of Silerton Road.

Lansdowne Elementary, Middle and High schools were locked down, according to Charles Herndon, a Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson. Students had to shelter in place and were not allowed to move throughout the building. He said both the middle and elementary schools had students still in session and dismissal times were delayed.

Riverview Elementary School, a four-minute drive away, was briefly on lockout. No one was allowed in or out of the building at the time, but indoor activity could continue.

According to the police department’s social media, detectives are still investigating what led to the incident. Police will “remain in the area to ensure the safety of our students.”

