An Anne Arundel County school board candidate was arrested Sunday evening and charged with driving under the influence, police said.

LaToya Nkongolo, a candidate in District 5, was arrested following a traffic stop at around 7 p.m. near Lower Magothy Beach Road and Tolstoy Lane, Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said. Nkongolo was cited for driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and other traffic-related charges, Limansky said.

It is unclear what her blood alcohol level was at the time. A test was offered but was not administered, Limansky said.

He said he was not able to confirm whether she refused the test.

A driver is considered to be under the influence of alcohol if their blood alcohol concentration is .08 or higher, according to the Maryland Driver’s Manual. A person with a BAC of .07 is assumed to be driving while impaired, a less severe offense.

In Maryland, if you refuse to take a BAC test, or take a test and fail it, a police officer will confiscate your driver’s license, issue a paper temporary license and prepare a case for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration file, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation website.

Nkongolo did not respond to an email and phone call from The Baltimore Banner.

Before filing to run for a school board seat, the Severna Park resident ran for the Maryland House of Delegates as a Republican candidate for District 31b in 2022. She is the owner of Work Life Behavioral Health and Professional Training, an organization that offers “comprehensive outpatient mental health and addiction counseling services to children, adults and families,” according to the company website.

Nkongolo is running against Dana Schallheim, the current board member for District 5, which includes Severna Park and Arnold. The election is Nov. 5.

She has said members of the community encouraged her to run for this position because of her “experience as a mental health professional, community advocate and educator.”