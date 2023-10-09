Woman killed in early morning shooting in Laurel

Christian Olaniran, CBS Baltimore

Published 10/9/2023 4:42 p.m. EDT

BALTIMORE — A woman is dead after a shooting in Laurel that took place early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said that on October 9 around 4:56 a.m., the Laurel Police Department responded to 14120 West Side Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said officers on the scene provided aid to the victim, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time pending next of kin notifications, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Laurel Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 301-498-0092.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

