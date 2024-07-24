A Baltimore County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a teacher and law student accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl who was found a week after being reported missing.

Baltimore County Police detectives arrested Lewis M. Laury Jr., 24, a U.S. history teacher who taught at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore, on July 1, after he was charged by police. He now faces 24 counts, including second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

The girl, 12, had been missing for seven days when she was found by law enforcement in Laury’s home on June 27 in Pikesville, charging documents show. Her discovery ended a statewide search during which calls for her safe return flooded social media.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The child’s mother last saw her daughter on June 20 before finding a note taped to the girl’s wall saying that she would be going to Pennsylvania for a week. The note said that the minor would take the train to stay with a family that the mother had never heard of.

The girl is believed to have been talking to a man online via social media apps. John Magee, a prosecutor with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, has said Laury met the girl on the playground of an apartment complex where the two lived before she went missing.

A Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson confirmed this month that Laury had worked for the school system for two years as a teacher at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. A LinkedIn account for the Towson University graduate also details internships at Baltimore City Hall and the Maryland General Assembly.

In a June 2 letter to parents, Mergenthaler Principal Jermaine Skinner stressed that the school and city school district “take this matter seriously.” He urged community members to contact police or school leaders with additional reports of misconduct toward students.

“City Schools’ Human Capital Office is aware of the arrest and will take appropriate action,” Skinner wrote in the letter.

Maryland’s Office of the Public Defender did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Alisa Fornwald, a public defender who represented Laury during a bail hearing this month, said at the time that he denied the allegations. She also said he was a student at the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.

Laury is awaiting trial in the Baltimore County Detention Center.