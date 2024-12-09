Luigi Mangione, a Maryland native, is now charged with murder in New York in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione was arrested Monday on gun charges in Pennsylvania after being spotted in a McDonald’s.
The 26-year-old murder suspect remains behind bars in Blair County, Pennsylvania after fighting his extradition on Tuesday.
