Man charged in roommate’s slaying in Northeast Baltimore a day after family reported him missing

A 24-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with murder in the death of his roommate, who had been reported missing a day earlier by concerned family members.

Police said Markis Russell, 24, of the 3100 block of Mary Ave., in Northeast Baltimore has been arrested and charged in the killing of 22-year-old Jeffrey Brooks Jr.

Jeffrey Brooks, Jr. (Baltimore Police Department)

Family members reported Brooks missing after he didn’t show up for work Thursday morning. They also told police that they heard Brooks had gotten into an altercation with his roommate the night before, and that his car was missing and he wasn’t answering his cell phone, police said in a news release.

Missing person’s detectives were initially summoned, but homicide investigators soon took over the investigation. Police said they located Russell on Friday and that he gave a “full confession about what occurred and directed them to Jeffrey Brooks Jr.’s remains.” Brooks’ body was located after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the back of his 2009 Subaru Outback in the 6800 block of Harford; he had sustained a gunshot wound.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death, police said.

Authorities credited the family with Russell’s prompt arrest. “Had it not been for the active participation and cooperation of the Brooks family, this case would not have been solved, Jeffrey Brooks, Jr., would still be missing and his killer would still be at large,” police said in a news release Saturday.