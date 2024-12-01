Baltimore Police asked for the public’s help Sunday in identifying a person in connection to a fatal shooting on a city bus Saturday.

The Black man in the photograph is wearing glasses, a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt and military fatigue-style, camouflage pants. He is wearing a black hat and black neck covering.

Police say they want to know who this man is after another man was fatally shot on a city bus in Downtown Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., officers say, they arrived at the first block of South Eutaw Street for a report of a shooting. An unidentified male was found at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was shot on a bus by an unknown suspect and are asking anyone with information on the incident or on the photographed individual to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story.