A Baltimore man was found dead early Saturday morning in a car in a commercial area of Columbia and Howard County Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police said officers making routine checks in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive, found the man, described as being in his 20s, in a car parked behind an office building. The man had gunshot wounds, police said.

Police released few other details. Police said Saturday afternoon that it is unclear when the man was shot, and the car parked behind the building.

The identity of the man was not immediately released pending notification of his family, police said.