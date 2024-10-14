Howard County Police have identified a man found fatally shot in a vehicle Saturday as 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan of Baltimore.

While making routine area checks, officers found McLellan at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, police said in a news release. The car was parked behind an office building in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia, a short distance from Howard High School.

Police said they do not yet know when the shooting occurred or the circumstances behind the incident. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Later that same day, two teens were found with nonfatal gunshot wounds on the same block. Police said they do not believe the shootings are related.

Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the nonfatal shooting and found two boys, ages 16 and 17, from Elkridge, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they believe that shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Columbia Palace Plaza shopping center.

Because the fatal and non-fatal shootings occurred less than a mile away from the high school, there will be an increased police presence in the area, said Seth Hoffman, public information officer for the Howard County Police Department. Officers will also do more area checks throughout the day.

He said the police department works with the school system any time there is an incident near a school that prompts increased patrols.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for more information in the homicide case.