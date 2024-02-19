An Aberdeen man died after he was shot in an Edgewood bar over the weekend, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight Saturday to D&M’s Tiki Bar in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway, where they found the victim shot multiple times.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Dajuan Kyree Simmons, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting, and officials said an investigation is ongoing. No further injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Smith at 443-409-3576. Those who want to stay anonymous can report through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup.

