Man electrocuted, killed after being pushed onto subway tracks at downtown station, police say

Published on: April 12, 2023 7:44 PM EDT|Updated on: April 12, 2023 7:51 PM EDT

Breaking News alert
Breaking news alert.
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A 28-year-old man was electrocuted and killed after he was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station downtown Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to the Metro Subway station, located near Port Discovery in the 600 block of East Baltimore Street, at around 5:38 p.m. Baltimore City medics rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The station is also next to Baltimore Police headquarters.

Investigators believe another man pushed the 28-year-old from behind. That caused him to fall onto the subway tracks, which electrocuted him.

The second man fled the scene, and police have not located him.

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.