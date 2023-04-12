A 28-year-old man was electrocuted and killed after he was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station downtown Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Police responded to the Metro Subway station, located near Port Discovery in the 600 block of East Baltimore Street, at around 5:38 p.m. Baltimore City medics rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The station is also next to Baltimore Police headquarters.
Investigators believe another man pushed the 28-year-old from behind. That caused him to fall onto the subway tracks, which electrocuted him.
The second man fled the scene, and police have not located him.