An Owings Mills man who secretly recorded and stole intimate photos and media from 37 women around Howard County was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Picard Porter sentenced Delano G. Draine, 44, to 24 years with all but seven years suspended and said he must register as a Tier 1 sexual offender. Draine had accepted a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in September to 12 of 68 charges that he was facing related to Peeping Tom, visual surveillance, theft and other computer crimes.

Howard County Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Sloan referred to the volume of charges as a “product of not being caught” and characterized Draine’s actions as a spree of criminal conduct.

Authorities discovered Draine’s cache of voyeuristic footage and photos after a 16-year-old girl reported in December 2023 that a man had recorded her over the door of a dressing room at a store in The Mall at Columbia.

Police later recovered evidence that Draine had filmed “numerous upskirt and dressing room videos” of at least 11 unidentified women around the county. They also found evidence that Draine, who worked as a dental assistant at Dental Care of Columbia, had recorded patients and coworkers using their phones in order to obtain their passcodes so he could access their devices later.

Authorities said he searched the women’s media galleries and “recorded their personal videos and photos on his phone.” They have not been able to identify all of the individuals by name.

Prior to the sentencing, the court heard from 11 victims, including the teen from the mall and her father, who describe tearfully how Draine’s actions left them feeling violated. The Banner does not name survivors of sexual misconduct without their permission.

“This person has stolen more than my photos and my password,” one woman told the court.

Some of the patients at the dental practice said they now struggle in medical settings and distrust healthcare practitioners and strangers. Many said they were shocked when police contacted them.

Draine apologized to the victims, turning to address them directly and saying he was “in no way proud of the events that transpired.” His defense attorney, Warren A. Brown, as well as his mother asked the court to consider Draine’s own unresolved struggles with sexual assault, grief and addiction prior to sentencing.

In addition to a period of incarceration, Draine must spend five years on supervised probation with special conditions set by the judge.

Porter barred Draine from possessing a phone with photo capabilities, seeking employment in the medical field or visiting The Mall at Columbia. He must also work with the state and Google to delete accounts associated with storing the photos.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this story.