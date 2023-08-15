Man shot ex-wife’s boyfriend dead at Timonium Sky Zone, according to charging docs

A man visiting his daughter is accused of shooting and killed his ex-wife’s boyfriend over the weekend at the Sky Zone trampoline park in Timonium according to charging documents.

Quinton Walker, 30, was charged with murder in the Saturday shooting of 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead. He turned himself in to police in Anne Arundel County after the shooting.

At his bail hearing Monday, a judge ordered him to remain in jail without bail.

Walker had flown in from Colorado for an arranged visit with his daughter at the Sky Zone, according to charging documents.

In an interview, Walker told police that after he greeted his daughter, Whitehead was staring at him, so Walker asked if he wanted to talk outside.

Walker said Whitehead allegedly told him not to come near him and threatened to slap him.

“Defendant Walker stated then at some point, victim Whitehead stood up and started walking toward him so he withdrew his firearm and fired all rounds that he had loaded in the gun,” the charging documents stated.

Whitehead was rushed to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center around 7 p.m. and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Baltimore County Police who were responding at the scene were informed shortly after the shooting that a man had called 911 and wanted to turn himself in for the Sky Zone shooting.

Walker was found in a U-Haul about an hour after the shooting on I-97 in Glen Burnie. He later told police that he wanted to return the U-Haul before turning himself in, according to the charging documents.

A Sky Zone employee said the business, a popular attraction that hosts children’s birthday parties, will be closed for the next few days.

Talking with residents at a ShopRite near Sky Zone, WJZ learned many are still shaken up by what happened Saturday night.

“First time I ever heard of something like this happen. I was born and raised in Lutherville, I don’t understand why it happened,” William Owens said.

Since the night of the shooting, police have called this an isolated incident. But, for some people in the area, it’s not enough to shake their concerns.

“It’s still very upsetting to have that kind of thing happen out here, especially [near] a group of children. Other people can get hurt very easily during that,” Jeanne Puglisi said.