The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on Friday upheld the perjury convictions of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby but overturned her conviction for mortgage fraud.

In the 2-1 decision, Circuit Judge Stephanie D. Thacker wrote for the majority that a jury instruction in the mortgage fraud case was “erroneously overbroad.”

Circuit Judge Paul V. Niemeyer wrote a dissenting opinion.

Mosby, 45, was found guilty at separate trials in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt of two counts of perjury as well as one count of making a false statement on a loan application.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Mosby, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015 to 2023, to three years of supervised release, with one year on home detention, and ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service.

Mosby maintained her innocence and appealed her convictions. A three-judge panel heard oral argument on Jan. 31.

In 2020, Mosby twice certified under penalty of perjury on a form that she had experienced adverse financial consequences to withdraw a total of $90,000 from a retirement account.

She was able to pull out that money using a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and otherwise would not have been able to access it.

Mosby then used the money to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida.

A jury concluded that she lied on those forms. And a separate jury determined that she submitted a letter to the mortgage company that falsely claimed that her husband at the time, Nick, had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing for the condo.

They’ve since divorced.

Even before she was sentenced, Mosby publicly pushed for a pardon, making largely sympathetic appearances on podcasts and cable news shots.

The NAACP and more than dozen organizations sent a letter that implored Biden to pardon Mosby, describing her case as a “miscarriage of justice and an example of the last administration’s misuse of authority.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and more than 50 other lawyers later joined the drive.

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, released a statement in support.

Despite the campaign, President Joe Biden did not grant her clemency.

This story will be updated.