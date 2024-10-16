A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request from former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to replace her home detention with a curfew, a change that she argued was necessary because of a new job.

In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby wrote Mosby had not provided certain information to the probation office about her new role as a director of global strategic planning for a company that acquires and oversees facilities that provide mental health, substance abuse and transitional housing services.

Due to those concerns, she had “not shown that the requested modification of the conditions of her supervision is warranted.”

Mosby, 44, a Democrat, served two terms as Baltimore state’s attorney from 2015-2023. She was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at separate trials of two counts of perjury as well as one count of making a false statement on a loan application related to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

Griggsby sentenced Mosby to three years of supervised release, with one year on home detention, and ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service. Since June 20, she’s been on electronic monitoring.

From the beginning, Mosby has maintained her innocence. She’s sought a pardon from President Joe Biden.

Mosby’s attorneys asked the judge to allow her to leave home every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while remaining 24/7 on electronic monitoring.

They wrote in court documents that Mosby’s new position requires her to travel throughout Maryland. Though she’s allowed to leave the house for work, it would be a “logistical nightmare” if she had to obtain approval every time she needed to go somewhere for the job, her attorneys argued.

Right now, the probation office requires her to provide an “exhaustive schedule of every movement she plans to make outside of her home one week in advance with little to no flexibility for change.” But Mosby’s attorneys asserted that would “greatly hinder her job — if not make it impossible.”

Plus, they noted, she has child care needs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Probation Office opposed the request.

Mosby is appealing her conviction in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.