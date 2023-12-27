The former Baltimore City State’s Attorney was convicted in November by a federal jury in Greenbelt of two counts of perjury arising from a financial transaction.

The Maryland Bar Counsel has filed a petition to suspend the law license of former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who was convicted of federal perjury charges last month.

The petition was filed last Friday.

Mosby, 43, was elected as Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. She lost to Ivan Bates in the 2022 Democratic primary election.

In November, Mosby was convicted on two counts of perjury.

A federal jury in Greenbelt found that Mosby lied to take money out of her retirement account to buy two vacation homes in Florida. She had claimed COVID-related losses for her Mahogany Elite travel business.

The charges each bring a maximum penalty of five years in prison, though actual sentences are typically far less.

In a separate pending federal case, Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Jury selection for that trial will begin on Jan. 18.

A judge ruled that Mosby won’t be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial.

In July, Mosby filed for divorce from City Council President Nick Mosby after 17 years of marriage, online court records show.

