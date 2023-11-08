Marilyn Mosby elects not to testify in perjury case, which heads to closing arguments

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby chose not to testify in her own defense in her federal perjury case, after prosecutors telegraphed that they planned to press her on allegations of other uncharged crimes.

Defense attorneys had previously indicated Mosby would take the stand. But at the close of testimony Tuesday, prosecutors outlined areas that they planned to ask her about on cross-examination, including allegations that she falsely claimed to have donated $18,000 to charity.

The defense sought to hold arguments about whether the government could raise such issues. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said the request was improper, and that prosecutors didn’t have to tell her what they planned to ask in the first place.

The areas he raised “are not the only things we plan to bring up on cross,” Zelinsky said, adding: “There’s many other things that could [also] come up cross examination.”

U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Griggsby agreed, saying it was premature without hearing what Mosby might say on the stand.

The defense asked for a 10-minute break to confer. But they appeared to have little to no discussion. Mosby walked over to the courtroom gallery and hugged and chatted with supporters.

Mosby then sat next down to J. Wyndal Gordon, a defense attorney in Baltimore who has been observing the trial.

“What are your thoughts, brother?” she asked.

“I don’t want you to testify,” he replied, though it appeared she had already made her decision at that point.

When the parties returned, public defender James Wyda told Griggsby she would not testify, and the defense rested its case.

Closing arguments are expected to take place in the afternoon.

Mosby, 43, is on trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of perjury, with prosecutors charging that she lied about suffering a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to gain access to $90,000 in retirement funds and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

Prosecutors say she suffered no such hardship. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney told jurors in opening statements Monday the case is “about a lawyer and a public servant, who placed her own selfish interests in front of the truth.”

Defense attorneys say Mosby had plans to operate a business called Mahogany Elite Enterprises, hosting retreats for professional women of color, but the company failed to launch due to the pandemic. That, they say, qualified her for distributions from her retirement account under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that cited the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated as an eligible “adverse financial hardship.” The rules surrounding what met the criteria were not specifically defined.